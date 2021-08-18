Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.860-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.94 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

Several research firms have commented on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.75.

VVV opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

