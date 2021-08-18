Valvoline Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,218 put options on the company. This is an increase of 5,546% compared to the typical volume of 57 put options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.37. 9,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,465. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.78. Valvoline has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

