VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 871.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $256.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.29. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $163.57 and a 12 month high of $271.79.

