Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Sold by Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EQ LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. EQ LLC now owns 69,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $82.51. 7,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,690. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.79. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $58.76 and a 1-year high of $83.21.

