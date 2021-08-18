Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,432,000 after acquiring an additional 377,426 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,248,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.62. 75,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,429. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

