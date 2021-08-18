Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 98.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,928 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

VWO stock opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

