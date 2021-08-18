Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Raised by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.3% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.43. 245,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,844,927. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.