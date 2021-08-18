Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is SlateStone Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 266,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,875,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Hatton Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $106.50. The stock had a trading volume of 887,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,916. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.44. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.