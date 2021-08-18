Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.2% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.69. The company had a trading volume of 15,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,846. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.44. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71.

