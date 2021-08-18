Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after buying an additional 3,488,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after buying an additional 3,064,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after buying an additional 2,428,658 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $60,962,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

