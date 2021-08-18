Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $39,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,844 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.88. The stock had a trading volume of 144,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,464. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.