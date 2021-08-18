Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.15

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.
VSTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vasta Platform presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.45.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 37.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after acquiring an additional 712,045 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 5.9% in the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,785,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 100,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 237,011 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 1.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,266,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP raised its holdings in Vasta Platform by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 845,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 528,263 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
