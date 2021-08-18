Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.15

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

VSTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vasta Platform presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.45.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.67). On average, research analysts predict that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 37.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after acquiring an additional 712,045 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 5.9% in the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,785,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 100,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 237,011 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 1.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,266,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP raised its holdings in Vasta Platform by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 845,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 528,263 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.