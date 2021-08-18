VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $340,000.00

Equities research analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to announce sales of $340,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the lowest is $210,000.00. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $300,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $2.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $48.75 million, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBIV stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.86. 2,112,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613,998. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

