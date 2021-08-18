Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) Shares Acquired by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) by 131.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,994 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Velocity Acquisition were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000.

OTCMKTS:VELOU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,876. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

