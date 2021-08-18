Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 290 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.45. 9,140,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,516,864. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $75.98 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $572.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

