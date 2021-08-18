Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 47.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

In other The Progressive news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,319.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,833,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,956. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

