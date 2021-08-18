Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 564.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 29,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $103.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,402 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.58. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

