Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Down 29.0% in July

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Veolia Environnement stock opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on VEOEY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.