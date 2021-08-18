Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Vera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

