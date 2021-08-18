Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) fell 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.60. 109,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,302,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VET. TD Securities dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.03.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.87.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at $122,000. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.