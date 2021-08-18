Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) fell 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.60. 109,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,302,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on VET. TD Securities dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.03.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.87.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at $122,000. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
