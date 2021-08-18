Vertcoin Achieves Market Cap of $39.76 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $39.76 million and $1.14 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,130.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.92 or 0.06755845 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $639.72 or 0.01417497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.47 or 0.00373303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00141129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.47 or 0.00566073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.16 or 0.00348230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.80 or 0.00314199 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,381,847 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

