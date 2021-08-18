ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VIAC. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

