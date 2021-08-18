Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Shares Down 0.2%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $12.32. 40,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 50,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55.

About Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF)

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

