Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on VSCO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.60.

VSCO traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.69. 2,835,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,368. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

