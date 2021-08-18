VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $46.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSDA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000.

