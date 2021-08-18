View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for View’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that View will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover View.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIEW shares. Raymond James started coverage on View in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on View in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of View stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,279,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,158. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.62. View has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIEW. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in View in the first quarter worth approximately $489,836,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in View in the second quarter worth approximately $68,003,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in View by 579.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,192 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in View in the first quarter worth approximately $39,227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in View by 231.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,644,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.83% of the company’s stock.

About View

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

