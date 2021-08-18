Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Position Lowered by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,286 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 45,751 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 15.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $2,382,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 82.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $6,126,000. 20.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.24. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

