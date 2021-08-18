Vistra (NYSE:VST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

VST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NYSE VST opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60. Vistra has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 817.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 619.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

