Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vroom in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43). Wedbush also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 11.60%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Vroom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $27.29 on Monday. Vroom has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 44.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after buying an additional 94,812 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the second quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Vroom by 62,850.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vroom by 48.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 242,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 79,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Vroom by 24.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $80,461,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at $17,466,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,945,888 shares of company stock valued at $85,052,850. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

