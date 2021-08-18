Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.780-$-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $858 million-$891 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.58 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Get Vroom alerts:

VRM stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.93.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. Equities analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vroom news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,301,199.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,227.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,945,888 shares of company stock worth $85,052,850 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.