Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down to $25.33

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.33, but opened at $23.98. Vtex shares last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 3,117 shares traded.

VTEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vtex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.27.

About Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.