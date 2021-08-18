Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Short Interest Down 35.6% in July

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the July 15th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of VYGG stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. 511,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,364. Vy Global Growth has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in Vy Global Growth by 19.3% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 180,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 29,243 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the second quarter worth $101,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the second quarter worth $2,488,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the second quarter worth $2,488,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

