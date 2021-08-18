W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives $87.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.63. 815,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,895. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $82.37. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 515,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,438,000 after buying an additional 25,481 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth $660,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth $30,262,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 436,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,582,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.