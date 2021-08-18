Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $129.55

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €129.55 ($152.41) and traded as high as €134.15 ($157.82). Wacker Chemie shares last traded at €134.10 ($157.76), with a volume of 44,321 shares traded.

WCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, August 9th. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €140.36 ($165.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €129.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.64.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

