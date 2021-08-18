Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.30. 515,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,410,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.60.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.88.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,016,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,363,081. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

