Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.200-$6.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Walmart also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.20-6.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $149.31. 464,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,410,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.88.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,016,728 shares of company stock worth $3,897,363,081. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

