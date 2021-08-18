Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,410,783. Walmart has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $421.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.88.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $959,580,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,016,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,363,081 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

