Warburg Research Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €390.00 Price Target

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been given a €390.00 ($458.82) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.31% from the stock’s current price.

ZO1 has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on zooplus in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) price objective on zooplus in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on zooplus in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. zooplus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €282.89 ($332.81).

Shares of ETR ZO1 opened at €391.20 ($460.24) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €278.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.32. zooplus has a 12-month low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 12-month high of €398.20 ($468.47).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

