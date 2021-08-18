Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price objective lifted by Tigress Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WMG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.86.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.98.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,950,000 after buying an additional 385,507 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,001,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,103,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 310,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after buying an additional 144,417 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 75,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

