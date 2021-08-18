Warp Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $18,321.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $406,509.55 and $18,321.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $86.97 or 0.00192163 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013737 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011120 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

