Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Hits $0.52 on Major Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $21.76 million and $580,226.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00052892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00127396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00151948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,754.10 or 0.99571012 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.51 or 0.00884391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

