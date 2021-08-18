We Are One Seven LLC Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,135,000 after purchasing an additional 174,184 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 624.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $115.94 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.68.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.