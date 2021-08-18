We Are One Seven LLC Lowers Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in PPG Industries by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

NYSE PPG opened at $166.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.95 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.