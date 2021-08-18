We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 464 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $281.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.30. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

