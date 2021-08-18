We Are One Seven LLC Raises Stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBEF. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,197,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,477,000 after acquiring an additional 106,906 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 101,392 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 41,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 78,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 791.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

DBEF opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $38.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.