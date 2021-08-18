We Are One Seven LLC Trims Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,469,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,352,000 after buying an additional 1,435,490 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,156,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,358,000 after buying an additional 104,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,445,000 after buying an additional 100,162 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 400.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,960,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RJF. increased their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.77.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $136.10 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $140.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.96. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

