Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys 146,640 Shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,640 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Golden Arrow Merger were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 141,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,597,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,935,000.

Shares of GAMCU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. 7,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,191. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

