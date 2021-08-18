Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys 36,600 Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 684.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $876,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 622,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS COOLU remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,971. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

