Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys 71,665 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,665 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $1,008,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $3,060,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $50,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $3,326,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $7,560,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KVSB traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 92,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,094. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

