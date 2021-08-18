Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys 78,940 Shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYPU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYPU) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 428,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,940 shares during the quarter. Big Cypress Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Big Cypress Acquisition were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,262,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter worth $173,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $909,000.

Shares of BCYPU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,272. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

